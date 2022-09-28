Students and working professionals recognise that being skilled in highly sought-after digital domains result in building a high growth career and getting much higher salaries
NEW DELHI: Digital upskilling platform Simplilearn has seen a 63% year-on-year growth in its global consumer business, and 103% growth in the India market in Q1 FY23, on the back of university partnerships and demand for training programmes on data science, full-stack Java Development, and Digital Marketing domains.
“Businesses continue to focus on digital transformation, fuelling the accelerating need for relevant, skilled talent. Students and working professionals recognise that being skilled in highly sought-after digital domains result in building a high growth career and getting much higher salaries," said Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief business officer, Simplilearn .
"This trend, coupled with Simplilearn’s strong focus on career outcome-oriented programs has enabled the exponential growth of our B2C business of over 100% in India and 63% globally, this year. This sets us up well to hit the 1000cr revenue goal in FY23," he added.
According to a company statement on Wednesday, the highest growth for the period ended Q1 FY22 has been in data and AI category (88%), followed by technology (71%), digital business(65%) and digital operations(34%). The company said that programmes that were gaining traction include software development with 260% growth, followed by business and leadership (130%), data science & business analytics (108%), project management (74%), devops (69%), AI & machine learning (61%) and cyber security (58%).
Simplilearn’s 'Job Guarantee' programme which was launched in November 2021, has seen an 850% rise till date, said the firm.