Simpliwork leases 64,000 sq ft in Chennai to SBI Cards

Rahul Arora, head of office leasing advisory, India (regional managing director, Karnataka and Kerala), JLL said, “While the Indian flex space market has seen monumental growth over the last few years, what is pertinent to note is that the current flex market penetration in total office stock stands at approximately 3.5%. We are still catching up with mature markets across the globe, where the market penetration of flex spaces is over the 5% mark. India’s average penetration rate for the top seven cities could reach around the 4.0-4.5% mark over the next two years. There is still substantial room for growth in the flex segment, and buoyed by the demand for flexible, fully amenitized, and collaborative work environments, this segment is only expected to see a significant upswing."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}