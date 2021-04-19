Simpliwork to expand in overseas markets

“To a large extent, the whole pandemic has played spoilsport. Our plan was to have presence in Singapore and Hong Kong this year. We see that as a natural extension to the markets that we operate in. A lot of the occupiers in terms of IT etc. are very similar. They sit out of these centres. For us, it is also a brand strategy to extend our brand to more locations. Singapore and Hong Kong top the list. We are already looking for partners. There is a lot of inbound interest as well," Kunal Walia, founder and CEO, Simpliwork Offices said in an interaction.