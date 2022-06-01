Singapore Air eyes overseas hubs as Covid exposes weakness of domestic market

Goh, a 58-year-old industry veteran who joined Singapore Airlines in 1990 and became CEO in 2011, is trying to guide the carrier out of the toughest period in its history. This time last year, it had just announced a record annual loss and was flying only a few thousand people a month compared with as many as 2 million in pre-Covid times. Unsure when matters might improve, the airline had to raise billions of dollars to get through the crisis.

