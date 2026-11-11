Singapore Airlines' $2 billion cabin upgrade: From double beds to sliding doors, and bigger screens — here's what's new

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has unveiled its next-generation long-haul aircraft cabins, introducing a host of new features across First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class. The airline is investing more than S$2 billion in the cabin makeover, with upgrades focused on passenger comfort, privacy, entertainment and personalisation.

The biggest highlight is the new First Class cabin, where two centre seats can be converted into a double bed measuring 80 inches in length and 60 inches in combined width. The suites will also feature sliding privacy doors, premium leather upholstery, luxury bedding, personal wardrobes and 32-inch 4K entertainment screens.

Business Class passengers will get sliding privacy doors, full-flat beds, memory foam-enhanced bedding and entertainment screens of up to 22 inches. Premium Economy will feature 40-inch seat pitch, adjustable leg rests and 16-inch 4K screens, while Economy Class will receive redesigned seats, improved knee and shin clearance and upgraded entertainment systems.

The new cabin products will be progressively introduced from the second half of 2027 on Singapore Airlines' 41 retrofitted Airbus A350-900 long-haul and A350-900 ultra-long-range (ULR) aircraft, as well as its new Boeing 777-9 fleet.

While the Boeing 777-9 aircraft will feature the new products across all four cabin classes, the retrofitted A350-900 long-haul aircraft will receive the new Business Class seats. First Class cabins will be introduced on the A350-900ULR fleet for the first time.

Here's a look at the new features across Singapore Airlines' four cabin classes.

1. Singapore Airlines' new First Class: Double bed, private suites and luxury bedding Singapore Airlines has designed its new First Class cabin as a private and luxurious sanctuary, with sliding doors and elegantly curved walls offering passengers greater privacy and personal space.

The interiors will feature premium Poltrona Frau leather upholstery, soft wall panels with the airline's signature batik motif and carefully designed lighting.

Adjustable seats and personalised settings: The First Class seats will offer electronic adjustments for side wings, upper and lower lumbar support, armrests, leg rests and ottomans. Passengers will be able to choose different seating and lounging positions. Smart cabin controls integrated with myKrisWorld will remember their preferred seat positions and lighting settings for future journeys.

Double bed and companion seating: Passengers travelling together in the centre seats will be able to open the privacy divider between them upon request. The seats can be used independently or moved together to form a two-seater sofa for daytime lounging. They can also be transformed into a double bed measuring 80 inches in length and 60 inches in combined width. Singapore Airlines describes it as the largest double bed in commercial aviation.

Luxury bedding: Cabin crew will prepare the full-flat bed with 100% cotton bed linens, a duvet and a choice of pillows. A mattress topper from German luxury bedding specialist Paradies will provide additional cushioning and thermal regulation through breathable spacer fabric. Each seat will also come with a plush cushion featuring the airline's batik motif and a soft day blanket.

Dining and workspace: Each First Class seat will have a large table that supports face-to-face companion dining. The table can also be used as a workspace. Wireless charging, USB-C ports and universal AC power outlets will be available.

Personal storage: The suites will feature a personal wardrobe, a leather-lined vanity drawer and a cabin baggage compartment beneath the ottoman to keep belongings organised.

32-inch 4K entertainment screen: Passengers will get a 32-inch 4K high-resolution touchscreen display for movies, television programmes and other content. Spatial audio technology will provide a more immersive listening experience through supplied Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones or compatible Bluetooth headphones.

Touchscreen controls and flight information: A touchscreen handset will provide access to KrisWorld, Singapore Airlines' in-flight entertainment system. A separate integrated touch panel will display the remaining flight duration, local time and weather at the destination, Wi-Fi connectivity status and lavatory availability.

2. Singapore Airlines' new Business Class: Sliding doors, larger beds and memory foam bedding The new Business Class cabin has been designed to give passengers a flexible personal space for working, dining, relaxing and sleeping.

Sliding privacy doors: The seats will feature full-grain premium leather upholstery, bespoke embroidery, layered textures and metallic accents. Sliding privacy doors and electronically adjustable centre dividers will allow passengers to choose their preferred level of privacy or create a shared space when travelling with a companion.

Larger full-flat beds: The new beds will measure 79 inches in length and up to 24 inches in width. Selected centre seats can be configured as companion beds when the dividers are lowered, allowing passengers travelling together to share the space.

Improved seat ergonomics: Redesigned seat controls with tactile buttons will make it easier to adjust seating positions. Coordinated adjustments will support the back, legs and body, providing a smoother reclining experience.

More legroom while sleeping: The redesigned table can be stowed at an angle to create a larger footwell, giving passengers more room to move and adjust their legs while sleeping.

Memory foam-enhanced bedding: New seat cushions and padded bedsheets enhanced with memory foam will provide additional cushioning and support. The padded bedsheet can also offer extra lumbar support when the seat is in its upright position.

Storage and charging: Multiple storage compartments will keep essential belongings within easy reach. A bi-fold table will provide space for dining and working, while wireless charging, USB-C ports and universal AC power outlets will help passengers charge their devices.

Up to 22-inch 4K entertainment screens: The Business Class entertainment system will feature 4K high-resolution touchscreens measuring up to 22 inches. Passengers can access KrisWorld through the display or a dedicated touchscreen handset.

The handset will also provide real-time flight information, including remaining flight duration, destination weather and local time, Wi-Fi connectivity status and lavatory availability. Spatial audio and Bluetooth connectivity will allow passengers to use the supplied active noise-cancellation headphones or their own compatible Bluetooth headphones.

3. Singapore Airlines' new Premium Economy Class: 40-inch seat pitch and adjustable leg rests The new Premium Economy seats on the Boeing 777-9 will focus on providing passengers with greater personal space, cushioning and ergonomic support during long-haul journeys.

40-inch seat pitch: The seats will feature full-grain premium leather upholstery and plush cushioning, with a 40-inch seat pitch providing room to stretch out.

Adjustable headrest and leg rest: A four-way adjustable headrest and a leg rest with an adjustable footrest will offer additional flexibility and support.

Personal storage and convenience: Passengers will have personal storage space for items such as laptops and water bottles. An adjustable reading light and a device holder will make it easier to read or watch content on smartphones and tablets. A cocktail tray will provide a convenient surface for drinks and snacks without requiring passengers to deploy the full dining table.

Charging facilities: USB-C ports and universal AC power outlets will be provided. USB-A ports will also be available on selected aircraft.

Up to 16-inch 4K entertainment screens: The new KrisWorld entertainment system will feature 4K high-resolution touchscreens measuring up to 16 inches, along with spatial audio technology.

Passengers can use the supplied active noise-cancellation headphones or connect their own compatible Bluetooth audio devices. A dedicated handset will allow them to navigate the entertainment system.

4. Singapore Airlines' new Economy Class: Redesigned seats, better legroom and 4K entertainment Singapore Airlines is also upgrading its Economy Class cabin on the Boeing 777-9, focusing on seating comfort, charging facilities and in-flight entertainment.

Redesigned seats: The new seats will feature wool-blend upholstery, ergonomic cushioning and four-way adjustable headrests.

Greater knee and shin clearance: A redesigned reclining mechanism will provide more knee and shin clearance, helping passengers remain comfortable during long-haul journeys.

Charging options: USB-C charging ports will be available across all aircraft. USB-A ports and universal AC power outlets will be provided on selected aircraft.

Upgraded entertainment: The next-generation KrisWorld system will feature 4K high-resolution touchscreens, spatial audio and Bluetooth audio pairing.

Secondary information display: A secondary display will provide real-time journey updates, including in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity status and lavatory availability.

Additional storage and convenience: Other features will include an under-monitor storage space for small personal belongings, a cupholder and a coat hook.

When will Singapore Airlines introduce its new cabin products? Singapore Airlines will progressively introduce its next-generation cabin products from the second half of 2027.

The rollout will cover 41 retrofitted Airbus A350-900 long-haul and A350-900ULR aircraft, along with the airline's new Boeing 777-9 fleet.

The S$2 billion investment follows extensive research involving more than 5,000 frequent travellers, customers, airline employees and industry experts worldwide. Singapore Airlines worked with international design firms and aircraft seat manufacturers to develop the new cabins.

PriestmanGoode worked on First Class, Designworks, a BMW Group company, designed Business Class, while Factorydesign contributed to Premium Economy and Economy Class.

Collins Aerospace is manufacturing the new First Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class seats, while RECARO Aircraft Seating is responsible for the Business Class seats.