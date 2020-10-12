Singapore Airlines’ A380 restaurant tickets sell out in 30 minutes

“With Covid-19 drastically reducing the number of flights operated by the SIA Group, we have created unique activities that would allow us to engage with our fans and customers during this time. These experiences offer something for everyone – from frequent flyers who miss our world-class in-cabin products and service, to couples and families who want an exclusive dining experience, and parents who are after an enjoyable activity-filled day with their children during the school holidays," said SIA Chief Executive Officer Mr Goh Choon Phong.