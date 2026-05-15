Singapore Airlines says Pakistan's airspace closure hurt Air India more than foreign airlines

NEW DELHI: Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong said Air India’s inability to use Pakistani airspace for more than a year put the airline at a disadvantage against foreign carriers that continue to use the route.

Goh’s comments are arguably the first on the issue, which has plagued Indian carriers since April last year. He noted that Air India, in which Singapore Airlines owns 25.1%, has the same issues to resolve as other airlines – supply chain delays, aircraft deliveries and the West Asia conflict.

Advertisement

“But on top of that, there are other issues they have to contend with. The closure of Pakistani airspace affects only Indian-based operations, not anyone else,” Goh said during a post-results call with investors on Friday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is Singapore Airlines pointing out Pakistan's airspace closure as a specific problem for Air India? ⌵ Singapore Airlines highlights Pakistan's airspace closure as a unique issue affecting only Indian-based operations, unlike foreign carriers that can still use the route. This closure results in longer flying hours and increased operational costs for Air India. 2 How has the closure of Pakistani airspace impacted Air India's operations and finances? ⌵ The closure of Pakistani airspace forces Air India to take longer routes to Europe and North America, significantly increasing flying hours and operational costs. This has contributed to substantial financial losses for the airline. 3 What other factors, besides airspace issues, have contributed to Air India's financial losses? ⌵ Air India's losses are also attributed to supply chain delays affecting aircraft deliveries, the West Asia conflict increasing fuel costs, and tighter regulatory scrutiny following a June 2025 air crash. The depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar has also raised maintenance and leasing costs. 4 How do Air India's losses affect its major shareholder, Singapore Airlines? ⌵ Singapore Airlines' net profit has significantly halved due to its 25.1% share of Air India's losses. The hit to Singapore Airlines from its stake in Air India was $742.4 million in FY26. 5 Should Air India focus on fleet replacement to improve its financial performance? ⌵ Industry analysts suggest that Air India should prioritize fleet replacement with more fuel-efficient aircraft. This could lead to operational efficiencies and reduce maintenance and operational costs by 15-20%.

“Singapore Airlines is right in pointing out Pakistani airspace closure as a specific problem. It’s unique to Air India and not to other foreign carriers. It continues to be a substantial operating hit,” said Gagan Dixit, senior vice president - aviation, chemicals, oil & gas at Elara Capital.

Also Read | Air India clocks record annual loss in threat to turnaround plans

Singapore Airlines said its net profit more than halved in FY26, primarily on account of its share of losses in the Tata Group-owned Indian carrier. The hit for Singapore Airlines from its stake in Air India was $742.4 million (Singapore $945.2 million), calculated as per Thursday’s currency conversion rates.

Advertisement

The closure of Pakistani airspace means longer flying hours for Indian airlines to Europe and North America. This has impacted their operational costs. In October, Air India chief Campbell Wilson said losses due to the continued closure of Pakistani airspace for a full year were about ₹4,000 crore.

According to the annual report of Singapore Airlines filed on Thursday, Air India is expected to report a loss of almost $3 billion (S$3.76 billion), or roughly ₹28,400 crore, in FY26, almost three times that of FY25.

Air crash The Singapore-based carrier also cited Air India’s June 2025 air crash, which resulted in tighter regulatory scrutiny and additional safety inspections. Alongside, the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, leading to increased maintenance and leasing costs paid in the US currency, also impacted Air India’s performance.

Advertisement

“The June crash and regulatory scrutiny impacted Air India’s agility,” said Elara Capital’s Dixit. “It is interesting that Singapore Airlines considered the rupee weakening to the dollar too as a key cause.”

There were two other global issues that the Singapore-based carrier mentioned in its investor presentation: supply chain disruptions causing delays in fleet renewal and cabin retrofitting and the West Asia war, which increased fuel costs, disrupted flight routes and affected markets.

Goh acknowledged them “certainly (as) headwinds” and categorized them as “external factors.”

Also Read | Air India slashes international flights this summer as war hurts

Air India may not have the bandwidth to increase airfares on international routes, which are up 40% year-on-year, and on domestic routes, which are up 15%, Dixit said. Singapore Airlines should have pushed for fleet replacement by Air India to bring in operational efficiency.

Advertisement

“But the airline also needs a new fleet, faster deliveries from Boeing and Airbus. A fuel-efficient fleet would bring down maintenance and operational costs by 15-20%,” Dixit said.

Operational challenges The past 12 months have been difficult for the Tata Group-owned airline, which continues to face mounting losses amid multiple operational challenges. As part of its cost-cutting measures, the airline scrapped some international routes and deferred increments and bonuses for staff.

The airline is in the middle of a leadership transition, with chief executive officer Wilson having resigned in March and serving his notice period. Air India is yet to announce a successor.

Singapore Airlines maintained that Air India was a part of its global multi-hub strategy.

“We remain committed to supporting Air India’s transformation,” Goh said.

Advertisement

He said SIA has been operating in India for a long time and knows how difficult it is.

“But this is a market that holds tremendous potential,” he said. “Now the potential (of India) is even more obvious.”

Goh did not specify timelines related to Air India’s turnaround or fresh capital infusion plans by Singapore Airlines.

“One has to look if there are tangible progress or improvements made by Air India. And you can be rest assured that as shareholders we will monitor that very closely. At the same time, we will also to the extent support them in the transformation process,” he said.

On Wilson’s succession, a call will be taken by Air India’s board of directors, said Goh, who is on the seven-member board headed by N Chandrasekaran.

Advertisement

About the Author Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” ...Read More ✕ Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.



Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.



On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.



He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”.



But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.