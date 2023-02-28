Singapore Airlines gets 25.1% stake in Air India group after injecting $267 mn
- Tata and Singapore Airlines have a long history, including an ambitious project in 1994 to start an airline with 100 planes, but the government refused to allow a foreign entrant and the idea was abandoned
Singapore Airlines to inject further SGD 360 million (USD 267 million) into Air India. It will give SIA a 25.1% stake in the group following its takeover by Tata and merger with Vistara Airlines. Through this transaction, SIA will reinforce its partnership with Tata and immediately acquire a strategic stake in an entity that is four to five times larger in scale compared to Vistara, the airline said.
