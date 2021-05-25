Singapore Airlines Group pledges to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050

NEW DELHI : The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Group’s airlines, Singapore Airlines, Scoot and SIA Cargo, will use multiple levers to achieve this goal, which include investing in new-generation aircraft, achieving higher operational efficiency, adopting low-carbon technology such as sustainable aviation fuels, and sourcing for high quality carbon offsets, the company said.

"Today, the most effective and direct way for an airline to materially lower carbon emissions is by operating a young fleet of aircraft. The SIA Group’s fleet has an average age of under six years, making it one of the youngest in the world," said Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer of Singapore Airlines.

"Over the last year, we have retired 45 older aircraft. We will be gradually replacing them with new-generation aircraft that are up to 30% more fuel efficient, and will substantially lower our emissions in coming years," he added.

Globally, major economies, and companies are trying to move towards zero carbon emissions. Carbon emissions, if left unchecked, can lead to a rise in global temperatures, which will lead to altering weather patterns, changes in growing season for food crops, and an increase in sea level, among other things.

SIA has remained focused on its sustainability goals despite the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, chief executive Goh Choon Phong said.

“We will continue to collaborate with governments, the airline industry, and partners such as aircraft manufacturers, technology providers, and fuel suppliers, both in Singapore and around the world," he added.

The SIA Group said its aircraft fleet has an average age of five years and 10 months, and that it continues to invest in the latest technology. The Group’s order book comprises new aircraft such as Airbus’ A350-900 and A320neo Family apart from Boeing’s 777-9, 787 Family and 737-8 Max planes.

"These aircraft are up to 30% more fuel-efficient and have reduced carbon emissions compared with older models," the airline added.

