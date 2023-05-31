Singapore Airlines to offer free Wi-Fi access to all cabin classes from July1 min read 31 May 2023, 08:29 PM IST
Passengers will need to sign up for the airline’s frequent flyer programme KrisFlyer for availing the service and the registration for the same is free of charge, the airline said
NEW DELHI : Singapore Airlines will offer unlimited internet connectivity to passengers travelling in all cabin classes on its flights with effect from 1 July, 2023, the airline said today.
