NEW DELHI : Singapore Airlines will offer unlimited internet connectivity to passengers travelling in all cabin classes on its flights with effect from 1 July, 2023, the airline said today.

Currently, the service is available to flyers travelling in suites, first class, and business class segments.

“In today’s increasingly hyper-connected world, high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity is one of the most important requirements for our customers," Mr Yeoh Phee Teik, Senior Vice President Customer Experience, Singapore Airlines said.

Passengers will need to sign up for the airline’s frequent flyer programme KrisFlyer for availing the service and the registration for the same is free of charge, the airline said.

As of 1 May, the airline operates a total fleet of 136 passenger aircraft. The complimentary Wi-Fi service will be available on all aircraft except seven old Boeing 737-800 which are not enabled for internet access.

Globally, airlines offer a variety of internet packages. While some offer free of charge messaging service via the internet to flyers and charge for streaming videos and surfing the internet, several airlines charge for any kind of internet service on board. There are also different categories of internet access for usage by duration of the flight, hours, a month, or for even a full year. Some of the airlines which offer wifi on board include Lufthansa, Air France, KLM, Norwegian Airlines, Delta among others. Recently, Emirates and Etihad have also expanded their internet offerings for their flyers.

In India, while airlines such as Air India and Vistara offer in-flight entertainment system for domestic flights on some routes, internet access is yet to become a reality for domestic flights.