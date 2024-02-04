Singapore arbitrator quashes Sony's request to stop Zee approaching NCLT
Sony Group and Zee Entertainment called off their planned media merger in India in January, with the Japanese company accusing Zee to have failed to meet merger agreement conditions. Following the failure, Sony filed an arbitration application in Singapore, seeking a termination fee from Zee.
The Singapore International Arbitration Centre denied an interim relief on Sony Group Corp.’s request to stop Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. from approaching an Indian corporate court in the scrapped $10 billion merger of the media firms.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message