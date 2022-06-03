Singapore concerned over Tata Son's acquisition of Air India. Here's why

Tata Sons carries international air transport services both in terms of passengers and cargo in India via Vistara airline which is a joint venture with Singapore Airlines. Furthermore, Vistara also provides international air transport services, amongst others, routes from and to Singapore.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (“CCCS") on Friday completed the phase 1 review of Tata Sons' acquisition of Air India. The commission has raised competition concerns about the merger based on information received from Talace and third parties.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (“CCCS") on Friday completed the phase 1 review of Tata Sons' acquisition of Air India. The commission has raised competition concerns about the merger based on information received from Talace and third parties.
In January this year, the commission received an application from Talace for a decision on "whether the Transaction infringes section 54 of the Competition Act 2004, which prohibits mergers that have resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market in Singapore."
In January this year, the commission received an application from Talace for a decision on "whether the Transaction infringes section 54 of the Competition Act 2004, which prohibits mergers that have resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market in Singapore."
Talace whose parent is Tata Sons, is a private company incorporated in India solely for the transaction.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, Tata Sons carries international air transport services both in terms of passengers and cargo in India through their Vistara airline which is a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd (“SIA"). Furthermore, Vistara also provides international air passenger transport services on, amongst others, routes from and to Singapore.
According to the Singapore Commission, the in India and Vistara overlap in the supply of:
- the provision of international air passenger transport services, along with direct flights on the Singapore-Mumbai (“SIN-BOM") route (and vice versa).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- the provision of international air passenger transport services, along with direct flights on the Singapore-Delhi (“SIN-DEL") route (and vice versa) (SIN-BOM and SIN-DEL will be referred to collectively as the “Overlapping Air Passenger Transport Routes").
- the provision of air cargo transport services from Singapore to India (and vice versa) (the “Overlapping Air Cargo Transport Routes").
Thereby, the commission said, "CCCS has raised competition concerns with Talace on the Transaction, based on information received from Talace and third parties."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"In particular, Air India and Vistara are two of the three key market players along the Overlapping Air Passenger Transport Routes, and both airlines are likely to be each other’s close (if not the closest) competitors," the commission added.
Further, the commission revealed that third-party feedback also suggests the presence of SIA as a significant competitor of Air India and Vistara along the Overlapping Air Passenger Transport Routes and the Overlapping Air Cargo Transport Routes.
However, the commission's statement said, "CCCS needs to assess further the extent to which SIA competes with the merged entity along these routes, given that SIA is a joint-venture partner with Tata Sons in Vistara and a prospective partner with Vistara in the Commercial Cooperation Framework Agreement."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"CCCS also needs to assess further whether the competitive constraint from other airlines such as IndiGo would be sufficient post-Transaction. Accordingly, CCCS needs to further review the competition effects of the Transaction in greater detail," the commission added.
At this stage, the Parties may offer commitments to address the potential competition concerns of the Transaction raised by CCCS. Otherwise, the merger will proceed to a detailed further review upon CCCS’s receipt of the relevant documents from the Parties, the commission said.
Also, it said, commitments may be offered at any time during this review. For more information on the merger review process in Singapore.