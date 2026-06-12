Singapore court stays order to jail Byju's Founder, lawyer says

Singapore’s high court has granted a stay on a six-month jail term for the founder of failed Indian technology firm Byju’s, his law firm Lazareff Le Bars said.

The decision marks a reprieve for an entrepreneur battling creditors in courts around the world. It followed a ruling last month that sentenced Byju Raveendran to half a year’s imprisonment for contempt and ordered him to pay costs of S$90,000 ($70,000), saying he disobeyed orders related to his assets dating back to 2024.

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That marked the first time a judge has threatened to imprison the once prominent entrepreneur, who founded one of India’s highest-profile upstarts before a post-Covid slump pummeled the business. An appeal against the contempt finding has been filed, the lawyers said.

Raveendran’s founding of educational technology firm Think & Learn Pvt — better known as Byju’s — turned him into a billionaire, making him one of the biggest success stories among a wave of Indian startups that attracted capital from global firms.