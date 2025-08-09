Singapore-listed CapitaLand Reit to develop new IT parks in India
Summary
CLINT’s upcoming pipeline includes seven projects across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, which will together add about 7.26 million sq ft of floor area to its portfolio. Two are coming up in Hyderabad, three in Bengaluru, and one in Chennai.
CapitaLand India Trust, an India-focused real estate investment trust listed in Singapore, is ramping up its presence in the country with plans to develop seven new projects across key cities, according to chief executive Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam.
