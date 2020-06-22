Home >Companies >News >Singapore govt buys ICICI Pru Life stake worth Rs643 crore

MUMBAI : CompanieThe government of Singapore on Monday bought shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd worth Rs643.4 crore, according to stock exchange data.

The shares were bought from the life insurer's promoter ICICI Bank Ltd. The shares were bought at a price of Rs391.6 apiece, stock exchange data shows.

On Monday, ICICI Bank said that it has sold nearly 1.5% stake or 2.15 crore shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd for 840 crore.

With this stake sale, ICICI Bank now holds 51.40% stake in ICICI Prudential.

ICICI Bank in a notice to exchange said that the bank would look at further strengthening the balance sheet as opportunities arise

Shares of ICICI Prudential closed at Rs406.8 per share, up 3.85% on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex closed at 34,911.32 points, up 0.53%.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A security guard wearing a protective mask stands at the entrance to an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in Delhi (Bloomberg)

ICICI Bank sells 840 crore shares of ICICI Pru Life

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
ICICI Prudential Life is the first private life insurance company to cross the ₹1 trillion mark for Assets under Management (AUM) (Reuters)

ICICI Prudential Life declares 788-crore bonus to policyholders for FY20

1 min read . 18 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout