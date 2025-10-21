Singapore’s Keppel buys Shell’s 49% stake in Cleantech Solar for $200mn, plans to flip company for $400mn
Keppel Ltd has acquired Shell's 49% stake in Cleantech Solar for approximately $200 million, gaining full control of the company. Keppel plans to exit Cleantech for $400 million, building on its existing 51% ownership. This is the latest corporate action in India's busy green energy sector.
New Delhi: Singapore’s Keppel Ltd has bought energy major Shell Plc’s 49% stake in pan-Asian solar developer Cleantech Solar in a deal valuing the equity at around $200 million taking full control of the company. It next plans a sale of Cleantech for around $400 million, said two people aware of the development. Both requested anonymity.