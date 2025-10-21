There are several green energy deals in play, with the investment thesis guided by scale. India has an installed renewable energy capacity of 245 GW, of which solar and wind power account for 116 GW and 52 GW, respectively. India plans to add 50GW of green energy capacity annually to reach 500GW by 2030. Given the country's green energy transition trajectory and the net-zero target by 2070, the plan is to add 1,800 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2047 and 5,000 GW by 2070.