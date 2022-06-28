Singapore tribunal says no to Future’s arbitration petition

Future Retail argued that there was no basis for the tribunal to continue with the arbitration since the approval for the agreement based on which Amazon approached SIAC has been kept in abeyance by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The 2019 agreement between Amazon and Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd, a promoter entity of Future Retail, has been kept under suspension by CCI for alleged suppression of facts. Amazon has challenged the CCI’s order.

