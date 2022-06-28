Singapore tribunal says no to Future’s arbitration petition

In its order, SIAC said it would continue with the arbitration proceedings that began in October 2020 after Future Group proposed to sell its retail, wholesale and logistics assets to Reliance Industries Ltd for ₹24,713 crore ($3.2 billion).
MUMBAI :The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on Tuesday rejected a Future Group plea seeking termination of arbitration proceedings on the grounds that India’s antitrust regulator kept its approval for the Amazon-Future partnership in abeyance, two people directly aware of the development said.
In its order, SIAC said it would continue with the arbitration proceedings that began in October 2020 after Future Group proposed to sell its retail, wholesale and logistics assets to Reliance Industries Ltd for ₹24,713 crore ($3.2 billion). In April, Reliance called off the deal after Future Retail Ltd’s creditors rejected the proposal. Mint has reviewed a copy of the SIAC order.
“The tribunal finds that the continuation of these proceedings has not been rendered unnecessary or impossible under Section 32(2)(c) of the Arbitration Act. Accordingly, there is no ground for the termination of these proceedings under the Arbitration Act," presiding arbitrator Michael Hwang S.C.’s order said.
Future Retail argued that there was no basis for the tribunal to continue with the arbitration since the approval for the agreement based on which Amazon approached SIAC has been kept in abeyance by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The 2019 agreement between Amazon and Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd, a promoter entity of Future Retail, has been kept under suspension by CCI for alleged suppression of facts. Amazon has challenged the CCI’s order.
SIAC said even if Future Retail discontinues to be a party to the arbitration proceedings, all other Future Group entities must be under arbitration proceedings even if an insolvency case is initiated in India. Future Retail’s largest lender, Bank of India, filed a case under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code after the company defaulted on payments. Future Group owes about $3 billion to at least 28 creditors.
The tribunal said its order takes cognizance of a live contract because of which investment flowed into the company (Future Retail), and in that contract, there was no suppression of facts. “The SIAC order means the surrendering of Big Bazaar stores to Reliance by Future Retail is not legitimate and can attract severe penalty if those assets are not brought back," one of the two people cited above said.
At the heart of the Amazon-Future battle is an intense rivalry for gaining a beachhead in India’s burgeoning retail e-commerce space.
Reliance took control of about 950 Big Bazaar stores this year across locations after their leases expired. Following the takeover of the assets, Reliance lowered its deal value for the Future deal to around $2 billion from the original $3.2 billion.
Subsequently, on 23 April, Reliance said it would not proceed with its plan to buy Future Group’s businesses after secured lenders to Biyani-led Future Retail voted against the deal.
SIAC’s hearing comes at a time Kishore Biyani and his family, the founders of the Future Group, are in talks with Reliance Industries to sell the group’s supply chain and logistics businesses.
The Biyani family is also in separate talks with at least three large investors, including Azim Premji’s Premji Invest and billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to sell Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Mint reported on 1 June.
The proposed deal between Reliance and Future irked Amazon because its 2019 agreement to buy a 49% stake in Future Coupons gave it an indirect stake in Future Retail and barred Future Retail from transferring its assets to any company, including Reliance, without Amazon’s consent.
In Indian courts, Future Group has claimed that Amazon was misusing the emergency arbitration order passed by SIAC on 25 October 2020. The interim award barred Future Retail from taking “any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities" to secure any funding from a restricted party.