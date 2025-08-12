Singapore, US Drop Plans for F-15 Fighter Jet Detachment in Guam

Singapore and the US have ended plans to base Republic of Singapore Air Force fighter jets in Guam, the Ministry of Defense said Tuesday, citing a review of training needs.

The two sides “mutually agreed to discontinue discussions” on the proposed detachment, which would have stationed up to 12 F-15 aircraft at Andersen Air Force Base starting in 2029. The decision was announced by the US Department of the Air Force in July and reported by media in Guam.

The agreement to set up the detachment was signed in December 2019 as Singapore sought to maintain operational readiness for its air defenses in a location that allowed for quick re-deployment when required. The plan called for building new facilities on the base and moving RSAF personnel, their families and support staff to the US territory.

However, a July 16 decision by the US Air Force stated without explanation that it “will not implement or carry forward” the plans for Singapore’s F-15s, as well as “associated aircraft airfield operations, to include temporary support aircraft, and RSAF personnel or their families.”

Residents near Andersen had voiced concerns about increased noise, environmental harm and strain on housing, according to an April environmental impact statement by the US. The plan would have brought about 205 permanent F-15 personnel with 35 dependents, plus roughly 200 more during periodic training events.

“The DAF recognizes the negative effects of military housing needs on local housing availability and affordability,” that statement reads, referring to the US Department of the Air Force. “Housing issues as a result of overall military buildup and potential solutions are being addressed at higher levels.”

It wasn’t clear whether any of those issues contributed to the decision.

The Singapore defense ministry’s statement Tuesday didn’t provide details on why the Guam proposal was dropped, saying only that the decision followed “a review of the RSAF’s training needs.” It didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking further information on the decision.

Singapore will continue to conduct short-term training and exercises in Guam, including a fighter training detachment later this year, the defense ministry said. Both countries are also moving ahead with a new fighter training detachment at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Arkansas, which will host Singapore’s F-35 jets.

The Singaporean air force has 18 airbase training locations around the world, according to its website.

