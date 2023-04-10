Singaporean conglomerate Temasek signs agreement to acquire 41% stake in Manipal Health1 min read . 06:10 PM IST
- Following the closing of the transaction, Manipal Group will hold about 30 per cent of Manipal Health Enterprises.
Singaporean state-owned conglomerate Temasek on 10 April announced that it has signed a definitive agreements to acquire an additional 41 per cent stake in Manipal Health Enterprises (MHE).
Singaporean state-owned conglomerate Temasek on 10 April announced that it has signed a definitive agreements to acquire an additional 41 per cent stake in Manipal Health Enterprises (MHE).
Following the closing of the transaction, Manipal Group will hold about 30 per cent of MHE. While, Temasek's Sheares Healthcare Group will retain its existing 18 per cent stake.
Following the closing of the transaction, Manipal Group will hold about 30 per cent of MHE. While, Temasek's Sheares Healthcare Group will retain its existing 18 per cent stake.
As per details, global alternative asset management firm TPG will fully exit, but it will hold an interest of 11 per cent in MHE, through its new Asia fund - TPG Asia VIII. Also, National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) will exit its holding from MHE.
ALSO READ: Temasek unit takes control of Manipal
"Since our investment in 2015, we have witnessed Manipal’s transformational journey of becoming one of the largest, best-managed and patient-centric healthcare networks in India. By re-investing through our new Asia fund – TPG Asia VIII, we look forward to continuing to support Manipal’s mission of bridging the quality healthcare infrastructure gap in the country," TPG Capital Asia Co-Managing Partner Puneet Bhatia said.
TPG Capital Asia has developed a strong track record in the healthcare sector and its growing healthcare portfolio includes Sai Life Sciences, Pathology Asia, Columbia Asia, iNova, Novotech, Kangji and Dingdang Health.
“NIIF, through its Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF), is pleased to have played an important role during the growth journey of Manipal Hospitals. The company demonstrated exceptional performance and following our investment, it successfully executed a transformational acquisition that catapulted Manipal Hospitals to become a segment leader in the Indian healthcare services space. We made this investment when elective procedures and medical tourism were at a standstill due to the pandemic, and the timing of recovery was uncertain. Our investment in Manipal is a good example of SOF’s strategy to invest in high-growth businesses which can become market leaders in India," NIIF's CIO Padmanabh Sinha said.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, Manipal Hospitals chain currently serves over 5 million patients a year through its network of 29 hospitals.