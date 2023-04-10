“NIIF, through its Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF), is pleased to have played an important role during the growth journey of Manipal Hospitals. The company demonstrated exceptional performance and following our investment, it successfully executed a transformational acquisition that catapulted Manipal Hospitals to become a segment leader in the Indian healthcare services space. We made this investment when elective procedures and medical tourism were at a standstill due to the pandemic, and the timing of recovery was uncertain. Our investment in Manipal is a good example of SOF’s strategy to invest in high-growth businesses which can become market leaders in India," NIIF's CIO Padmanabh Sinha said.