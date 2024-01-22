Singapore-based Eruditus evaluating options on moving HQ to India
The edtech unicorn sees revenues from India increasing over the next few years. On Monday, it reported a 70% surge in FY23 revenue
BENGALURU : Eruditus, founded in 2010 by Chaitanya Kalipatnapu and Ashwin Damera and headquartered in Singapore, is evaluating if it would be feasible for the executive education startup to move its base to India to capitalise on growing opportunities in the market.
