Singapore-based marketing agency Adtomica opens office in India

NEW DELHI: Adtomica, a boutique independent marketing agency, has expanded its operations to India, following Singapore and Australia. The India office has been set up in Gurugram.
The company, in a statement, said that its creative team in the region will be headed by Abhay Kaul, its co-founder. Jess Tang, the company’s other co-founder and chief strategy officer, will focus on creatives like social content, digital creative experiences, and cinematic advertising production, among others.
Tang has worked as chief experience officer, precision and media partnerships manager at Johnson & Johnson. “Having Tang on board will add tremendous value to our larger vision and her experience will help us flourish across the globe,“ said Kaul.
The company said it has projects from companies like Google, Johnson & Johnson, and Activision, and has also become the agency on record for UK-based technology firms such as Edvanza.
Tang said, “We believe that young marketers will get to experience a hybrid agency model that pushes them to build their personal brand and hopefully alongside, their personal stamp in the industry. Our past experience with agencies and brands alike will help us grow and also showcase a global outlook and approach towards creating impact-ful narratives for our partner brands."
According to Expert Market Research, the Indian advertising market was valued at nearly ₹670 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during 2022-27 to touch ₹1,253.2 billion.