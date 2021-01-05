While an interim order by SIAC restrained Future Group from taking any step towards the proposed deal with RIL, the SIAC tribunal may dismiss this interim order and judge in favour of Future Group since the Delhi High Court has mentioned in its order that Amazon would be in breach of India's FDI norms if it intervenes in the deal between Future Retail Ltd. and RIL since Amazon doesn't own control of FRL and has not taken the government's approval to control FRL.