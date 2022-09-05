Singapore’s Sembcorp to sell India thermal power arm to Oman’s Tanweer Infra1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 04:26 PM IST
SEI is an independent power producer and has two supercritical coal-fired plants totalling 2.6 gigawatts
Singapore‘s Sembcorp Industries Ltd on Monday said it will sell its 100% stake in Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) to Oman’s Tanweer Infrastructure Pte Ltd for ₹117 billion.