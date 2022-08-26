Singtel to sell  3.3% in Airtel for 12,900 cr

Bharti Telecom, in turn, owns 35.4% of Airtel. Bharti Enterprises owns 50.56% of Bharti Telecom. “As long-term strategic investors and partners, the value of our stakes in our regional associates has risen substantially over the years but has not been properly reflected in our share price. This sale in Airtel will be our first ever and seeks to address this gap by illuminating the sizeable value of our holdings in Airtel," said Arthur Lang, Singtel’s Group chief financial officer.