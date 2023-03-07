Siply partners with PB Fintech Group’s MoneyWide to offer instant loans1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:15 PM IST
The fintech aims to make financial services accessible to more than 400 million Indians in its target demographic of middle-income earners and underserved masses
Siply, a tech-enabled micro-savings platform with 7 million users, today announced that it has partnered with MoneyWide, a fintech lending platform, to offer Siply users paperless and instant personal loans at its phygital branches. Siply aims to disburse more than 10,000 loans by FY24 worth ₹100 crore through this partnership.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×