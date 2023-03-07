Siply partners with PB Fintech Group’s MoneyWide to offer instant loans

Siply turned profitable in November 2022, within 2.5 years since its inception, recording ₹2.12 crore profit. Having taken the phygital route, Siply currently has 14 branches in 3 states and 8 cities. The company is also in the process of setting up Siply Seva Kendras in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the coming months and has set a goal to launch 1,000 branches across 115 cities in India over the next 3 years to bring sachet financial services to the masses.