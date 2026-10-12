Sir Dorabji Tata Trust gets a week more to respond to complaints by two trustees

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, has been given another week to respond to complaints of alleged mismanagement by two of its trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, as the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner examines allegations concerning the trust’s role in the affairs of the Tata group’s holding company.
SDTT, which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, asked for more time on Monday to respond to the regulator’s queries. It now has until 19 October, according to Tata Trusts' spokesperson.
On 5 October, the Charity Commissioner sent SDTT copies of the complaints filed by Srinivasan and Singh and sought its response by 12 October.