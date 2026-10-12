Sir Dorabji Tata Trust gets a week more to respond to complaints by two trustees

BENGALURU,MUMBAI : The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, has been given another week to respond to complaints of alleged mismanagement by two of its trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, as the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner examines allegations concerning the trust’s role in the affairs of the Tata group’s holding company.
BENGALURU,MUMBAI : The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, has been given another week to respond to complaints of alleged mismanagement by two of its trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, as the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner examines allegations concerning the trust’s role in the affairs of the Tata group’s holding company.
SDTT, which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, asked for more time on Monday to respond to the regulator’s queries. It now has until 19 October, according to Tata Trusts' spokesperson.
On 5 October, the Charity Commissioner sent SDTT copies of the complaints filed by Srinivasan and Singh and sought its response by 12 October.
SDTT, which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, asked for more time on Monday to respond to the regulator’s queries. It now has until 19 October, according to Tata Trusts' spokesperson.
On 5 October, the Charity Commissioner sent SDTT copies of the complaints filed by Srinivasan and Singh and sought its response by 12 October.
In their complaints dated 25 September, Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Co., and Singh, a former defence secretary, sought a prompt investigation into SDTT’s decision-making. They alleged “direct involvement of SDTT in the commercial affairs of Tata Sons and risk to the charitable status of the Trust”. They also alleged “interference with independent decision-making by nominee directors”.
The complaints come amid a widening dispute over the future of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, with a potential public listing emerging as a key point of contention. On 17 September, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata opposed the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman for a third term, while the rest of the board backed continuity under Chandrasekaran, citing the need for a public listing.
The rare divergence between the board of Tata Sons and the chairman of its majority shareholder has brought the country’s largest conglomerate by revenue under greater scrutiny.
SDTT rejects allegations
SDTT rejected the concerns raised by Srinivasan and Singh in a letter dated 5 October.
“We find it difficult, however, to reconcile the concern expressed in your letter, that SDTT should act only after deliberation at meetings of its trustees, with the complaints which each of you sent to the Charity Commissioner by e-mail on 25 September 2026, five days before your letter, in identical terms, asking that SDTT be directed not to convene, hold or act through any meeting or circular resolution until further orders,” Noel wrote to Srinivasan and Singh.
The letter was also signed by three other SDTT trustees: Noel’s son Neville Noel Tata, former Titan Co. Ltd chief executive Bhaskar Bhat and Mumbai-based lawyer Darius Khambata.
The Charity Commissioner’s decision to seek a response from SDTT contrasts with its handling of another major Tata Trust six months ago. In that case, the regulator barred the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from holding meetings or making decisions without first allowing Tata Sons, its majority shareholder, to respond.
An order dated 15 May barred SRTT from holding meetings or making decisions after Srinivasan alleged that its three permanent trustees had exceeded the state rule limiting such trustees to one-fourth of the total. SRTT currently has five trustees.
Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, Pune philanthropist Jehangir HC Jehangir and Jimmy Tata are permanent trustees of SRTT, which owns 23.56% of Tata Sons.
Anticipating regulatory action on the complaints against SDTT, Noel and Neville filed caveats with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on 1 October to ensure they are heard before the regulator takes any action, Mint reported on the same day. Noel filed 21 caveats, while Neville, a trustee of five Tata Trusts that hold shares in Tata Sons and also named in Srinivasan’s complaint, filed 15.
The move seeks to guard against an adverse order at a time when the trusts’ combined 65.9% voting power in Tata Sons could prove significant.