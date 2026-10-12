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Sir Dorabji Tata Trust gets a week more to respond to complaints by two trustees

Varun SoodSatish John
3 min read12 Oct 2026, 10:09 PM IST
If the courts were to endorse the decision of the board of Tata Sons, it would shake the very fundamentals of ownership and management (Bloomberg)
If the courts were to endorse the decision of the board of Tata Sons, it would shake the very fundamentals of ownership and management (Bloomberg)(HT_PRINT)
Summary

SDTT, which holds 27.98% of Tata Sons, sought an extension to respond to the Charity Commissioner’s queries on complaints filed against it. The deadline is now extended to 19 October.

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BENGALURU,MUMBAI : The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, has been given another week to respond to complaints of alleged mismanagement by two of its trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, as the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner examines allegations concerning the trust’s role in the affairs of the Tata group’s holding company.

BENGALURU,MUMBAI : The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, has been given another week to respond to complaints of alleged mismanagement by two of its trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, as the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner examines allegations concerning the trust’s role in the affairs of the Tata group’s holding company.

SDTT, which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, asked for more time on Monday to respond to the regulator’s queries. It now has until 19 October, according to Tata Trusts' spokesperson.

On 5 October, the Charity Commissioner sent SDTT copies of the complaints filed by Srinivasan and Singh and sought its response by 12 October.

SDTT, which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, asked for more time on Monday to respond to the regulator’s queries. It now has until 19 October, according to Tata Trusts' spokesperson.

On 5 October, the Charity Commissioner sent SDTT copies of the complaints filed by Srinivasan and Singh and sought its response by 12 October.

Also Read | Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeks reply from Tata Trusts

In their complaints dated 25 September, Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Co., and Singh, a former defence secretary, sought a prompt investigation into SDTT’s decision-making. They alleged “direct involvement of SDTT in the commercial affairs of Tata Sons and risk to the charitable status of the Trust”. They also alleged “interference with independent decision-making by nominee directors”.

The complaints come amid a widening dispute over the future of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, with a potential public listing emerging as a key point of contention. On 17 September, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata opposed the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman for a third term, while the rest of the board backed continuity under Chandrasekaran, citing the need for a public listing.

Also Read | Noel Tata, three SDTT trustees slam Venu, Vijay over listing 'epiphanies'

The rare divergence between the board of Tata Sons and the chairman of its majority shareholder has brought the country’s largest conglomerate by revenue under greater scrutiny.

SDTT rejects allegations

SDTT rejected the concerns raised by Srinivasan and Singh in a letter dated 5 October.

“We find it difficult, however, to reconcile the concern expressed in your letter, that SDTT should act only after deliberation at meetings of its trustees, with the complaints which each of you sent to the Charity Commissioner by e-mail on 25 September 2026, five days before your letter, in identical terms, asking that SDTT be directed not to convene, hold or act through any meeting or circular resolution until further orders,” Noel wrote to Srinivasan and Singh.

The letter was also signed by three other SDTT trustees: Noel’s son Neville Noel Tata, former Titan Co. Ltd chief executive Bhaskar Bhat and Mumbai-based lawyer Darius Khambata.

The Charity Commissioner’s decision to seek a response from SDTT contrasts with its handling of another major Tata Trust six months ago. In that case, the regulator barred the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from holding meetings or making decisions without first allowing Tata Sons, its majority shareholder, to respond.

Also Read | Noel and son move to shield Trusts as Tata Sons tussle heats up

An order dated 15 May barred SRTT from holding meetings or making decisions after Srinivasan alleged that its three permanent trustees had exceeded the state rule limiting such trustees to one-fourth of the total. SRTT currently has five trustees.

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, Pune philanthropist Jehangir HC Jehangir and Jimmy Tata are permanent trustees of SRTT, which owns 23.56% of Tata Sons.

Anticipating regulatory action on the complaints against SDTT, Noel and Neville filed caveats with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on 1 October to ensure they are heard before the regulator takes any action, Mint reported on the same day. Noel filed 21 caveats, while Neville, a trustee of five Tata Trusts that hold shares in Tata Sons and also named in Srinivasan’s complaint, filed 15.

The move seeks to guard against an adverse order at a time when the trusts’ combined 65.9% voting power in Tata Sons could prove significant.

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Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsSir Dorabji Tata Trust gets a week more to respond to complaints by two trustees

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust gets a week more to respond to complaints by two trustees

Varun SoodSatish John
3 min read12 Oct 2026, 10:09 PM IST
If the courts were to endorse the decision of the board of Tata Sons, it would shake the very fundamentals of ownership and management (Bloomberg)
If the courts were to endorse the decision of the board of Tata Sons, it would shake the very fundamentals of ownership and management (Bloomberg)(HT_PRINT)
Summary

SDTT, which holds 27.98% of Tata Sons, sought an extension to respond to the Charity Commissioner’s queries on complaints filed against it. The deadline is now extended to 19 October.

Gift this article

BENGALURU,MUMBAI : The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, has been given another week to respond to complaints of alleged mismanagement by two of its trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, as the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner examines allegations concerning the trust’s role in the affairs of the Tata group’s holding company.

BENGALURU,MUMBAI : The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, has been given another week to respond to complaints of alleged mismanagement by two of its trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, as the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner examines allegations concerning the trust’s role in the affairs of the Tata group’s holding company.

SDTT, which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, asked for more time on Monday to respond to the regulator’s queries. It now has until 19 October, according to Tata Trusts' spokesperson.

On 5 October, the Charity Commissioner sent SDTT copies of the complaints filed by Srinivasan and Singh and sought its response by 12 October.

SDTT, which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, asked for more time on Monday to respond to the regulator’s queries. It now has until 19 October, according to Tata Trusts' spokesperson.

On 5 October, the Charity Commissioner sent SDTT copies of the complaints filed by Srinivasan and Singh and sought its response by 12 October.

Also Read | Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeks reply from Tata Trusts

In their complaints dated 25 September, Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Co., and Singh, a former defence secretary, sought a prompt investigation into SDTT’s decision-making. They alleged “direct involvement of SDTT in the commercial affairs of Tata Sons and risk to the charitable status of the Trust”. They also alleged “interference with independent decision-making by nominee directors”.

The complaints come amid a widening dispute over the future of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, with a potential public listing emerging as a key point of contention. On 17 September, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata opposed the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman for a third term, while the rest of the board backed continuity under Chandrasekaran, citing the need for a public listing.

Also Read | Noel Tata, three SDTT trustees slam Venu, Vijay over listing 'epiphanies'

The rare divergence between the board of Tata Sons and the chairman of its majority shareholder has brought the country’s largest conglomerate by revenue under greater scrutiny.

SDTT rejects allegations

SDTT rejected the concerns raised by Srinivasan and Singh in a letter dated 5 October.

“We find it difficult, however, to reconcile the concern expressed in your letter, that SDTT should act only after deliberation at meetings of its trustees, with the complaints which each of you sent to the Charity Commissioner by e-mail on 25 September 2026, five days before your letter, in identical terms, asking that SDTT be directed not to convene, hold or act through any meeting or circular resolution until further orders,” Noel wrote to Srinivasan and Singh.

The letter was also signed by three other SDTT trustees: Noel’s son Neville Noel Tata, former Titan Co. Ltd chief executive Bhaskar Bhat and Mumbai-based lawyer Darius Khambata.

The Charity Commissioner’s decision to seek a response from SDTT contrasts with its handling of another major Tata Trust six months ago. In that case, the regulator barred the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from holding meetings or making decisions without first allowing Tata Sons, its majority shareholder, to respond.

Also Read | Noel and son move to shield Trusts as Tata Sons tussle heats up

An order dated 15 May barred SRTT from holding meetings or making decisions after Srinivasan alleged that its three permanent trustees had exceeded the state rule limiting such trustees to one-fourth of the total. SRTT currently has five trustees.

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, Pune philanthropist Jehangir HC Jehangir and Jimmy Tata are permanent trustees of SRTT, which owns 23.56% of Tata Sons.

Anticipating regulatory action on the complaints against SDTT, Noel and Neville filed caveats with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on 1 October to ensure they are heard before the regulator takes any action, Mint reported on the same day. Noel filed 21 caveats, while Neville, a trustee of five Tata Trusts that hold shares in Tata Sons and also named in Srinivasan’s complaint, filed 15.

The move seeks to guard against an adverse order at a time when the trusts’ combined 65.9% voting power in Tata Sons could prove significant.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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