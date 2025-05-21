SIS Group signs MoU with govt to upskill civil defence officers to improve security preparedness

Security and business support services provider SIS Group Enterprises on Wednesday said it has signed an MoU with the government to upskill its personnel and include Civil Defence and Disaster Relief in the training curriculum.

The strategic partnership with the civil defence wing of the Home Affairs Ministry intends to improve internal security preparedness by supporting the upskilling of SIS frontline security officers deployed in 244 districts across India, the group said in a statement.

This collaboration will involve the active participation of SIS teams in Civil Defence drills and the inclusion of Civil Defence and Disaster Relief modules in SIS’s training curriculum. The objective is to enhance response mechanisms and ensure business continuity for SIS clients in the event of emergencies, disasters, or war-like situations.