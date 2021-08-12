NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday urged Indian business leaders to show their risk taking abilities, take decisions to expand their business and to partner with global firms to help attract investments into India.

The minister also urged business leaders to produce renewable energy related raw material and equipment so that their import dependence is reduced.

Speaking at the virtual annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Sitharaman reminded industry representatives of what the government has done to boost economic growth and to improve the investment climate including the corporate rate cut of 2019 and appealed to businesses to take bold decisions to expand.

“It is time the Indian industry comes out in a very big way because today is the time for you to show the risk taking abilities, to take decisions to expand. Corporate tax is at its lowest. This was done by us in October 2019," the minister said. Sitharaman explained that the government did not for ask an extra penny of tax from either individuals or corporations to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitharaman’s appeal to businesses to tie up with foreign partners comes at a time global businesses are diversifying their manufacturing operations to reduce their reliance on China after the pandemic disrupted global supply chains.

“I would think this is the best time for the Indian industry to ensure that everybody whose investment is coming out of some geographies are drawn to India. You stand up for India, you partner with them and you open up. I can see totally new areas into which Indian industry is moving in and I would invite all of you to take this opportunity, take the bull by its horns," the minister said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.