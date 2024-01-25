Companies
Six business jets on way to Adani Group
Mihir Mishra 6 min read 25 Jan 2024, 10:49 PM IST
- Adani to double its private jets fleet
- To be delivered in 18 months
The Adani Group plans to double its business jet fleet to ensure it has enough aircraft to fly its top executives, as it plots an expansion strategy with renewed vigour after the Supreme Court cleared it of accusations made by Hindenburg Research.
