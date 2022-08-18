Six Flags’ turnaround plan could be a long, bumpy ride – analysis

Chief Executive Selim Bassoul wants Six Flags theme parks to cater to a more upscale clientele who can comfortably pay more for admission and splurge on more expensive food and drinks while visiting.
The early results gave shareholders a shock, with attendance plummeting 22% in the second quarter as the busy summer season kicked off. Analysts say the pivot to a new customer base is long overdue but that it will take longer than planned after initial stumbles.
“I don’t think people realized how aggressive and how serious he was about massively changing the strategy," said Ian Zaffino, an analyst at Oppenheimer.
Mr. Zaffino said Six Flags is “ripping the band aid off" and the worst damage is likely behind it.
Barton Crockett, an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, said Six Flags erred by trying to push through the changes rapidly, particularly before the company had the marketing in place as it boosted prices this spring.
“The marketing should have been front and center in the spring, and that it wasn’t is kind of unfathomable," he said. “They rushed it."
Brett Andress, an analyst at KeyBanc, meanwhile, called the latest quarter’s results “indefensible" and questioned whether Six Flags has any pricing power left to continue with Mr. Bassoul’s strategy.
For years, Six Flags placed an emphasis on packing parks by heavily discounting season passes and other offerings such as an unlimited dining plan, a strategy that Mr. Bassoul said hurt margins and diluted the brand.
“We became a daycare center for teenagers," he said on last week’s earnings call. “It was a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers."
Mr. Bassoul said he hopes many, if not most, of Six Flags’ legacy customers stop coming to the parks as he works to replace them with higher-paying families. In the last quarter, Mr. Bassoul said around two million season-pass holders chose not to renew after Six Flags raised prices. He said the company will work to bring back “a fraction of them."
Mr. Bassoul also acknowledged that management is still learning which of Six Flags’ value offerings customers appreciate the most. He said the company lost more than a million customers by eliminating the longstanding dining meal plan, which he said the company will bring back in a new form.
Six Flags did get a vote of confidence from its largest shareholder, H Partners Management LLC, which added around $12.5 million worth of shares to its position, bringing its stake to 12% of the company. In a securities filing, H Partners said it continues “to be optimistic about" Six Flags’ long-term prospects.
Eric Wold, an analyst at B. Riley Securities, said the latest quarter’s results show Mr. Bassoul’s plan is going to take longer than expected to yield results, but he doesn’t expect to see the stock move much lower given the underlying value of its parks, unless there is a bigger drop in attendance and spending per guest stalls out.
“I like what he’s trying to do," he said. “I just think that the timing is going to take a little bit longer to realize it."
