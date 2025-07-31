What we know about six Indian companies sanctioned by Donald Trump's administration for trade with Iran

The United States government on July 30 announced sanctions against “entities that have traded in Iran's petroleum”, affecting at least six India-based companies, besides seven others, an official release showed.

Advertisement

It stated that 13 entities, which have “engaged in the trans-shipment, sale, and purchase of Iranian-origin petrochemicals” are being targetted. Besides India and Iran's own businesses, others impacted include companies based in China, Indonesia, Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It added that the action against 13 associated businesses “across multiple jurisdictions” comes as Iran's petrochemical industry and exports “are a critical sector of the Iranian economy and have grown in recent years to generate billions of dollars in illicit funds for Iran's destabilising activities”.

Indian companies sanctioned by US: What we know

Kanchan Polymers: The US statement said that Kanchan Polymers has been recorded to have imported and purchased “over $1.3 million worth of Iranian-origin petrochemical products”, including polyethylene, from a sanctioned Iranian company named Tanais Trading. It added, “Kanchan Polymers is being designated for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.”

Advertisement

Alchemical Solutions: The report said that this petrochemical trading company imported and purchased Iranian-origin petrochemical products valued at over $84 million from multiple companies between January and December 2024. Adding, “Alchemical Solutions is being designated for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran,” it said.

Ramniklal S Gosalia and Company: An India-based petrochemical company that imported and purchased Iranian-origin petrochemical products valued at over $22 milion, including methanol and toluene, from multiple companies between January 2024 and January 2025. It said, “Ramniklal is being designated for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.” Jupiter Dye Chem: An India-based petrochemical trading company that has imported and purchased Iranian-origin petrochemical products, including toluene, valued at over $49 million from multiple companies between January 2024 and January 2025. It is “being designated for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran,” it said.

Advertisement

Global Industrial Chemicals: India-based company that has imported and purchased Iranian-origin petrochemical products, including methanol, valued at over $51 million from multiple companies, between July 2024 and January 2025. It is “being designated for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran,” the statement added.

Persistent Petrochem: An India-based company that has imported approx $14 million worth of shipments containing Iranian-origin petrochemicals, such as methanol, from multiple companies, including from Bab Al Barsha, with shipping dates between October 2024 and December 2024. The statement said the company “is being designated for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran”.

Advertisement

What steps can sanctioned entities take? The statement added that the US government is “willing to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law” and that the goal is “not to punish, but bring about a positive change in behaviour”.

Those affected can try the following step to appeal the sanctions: