Home >Companies >News >Six killed in Tamil Nadu's Neyveli Lignite Power Plant boiler explosion
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE** Cuddalore: Smoke billows from a fire after an explosion in Neyveli Lignite Corporation power plant in Tamil Nadu�s Cuddalore district, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI01-07-2020_000068A) (PTI)
Six killed in Tamil Nadu's Neyveli Lignite Power Plant boiler explosion

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2020, 01:25 PM IST Agencies

  • NLC India is a navratna company under the coal ministry
  • The plant is located at Neyveli, around 190 kilometers (120 miles) south of Chennai

A boiler blast at miner and electricity generator NLC India Ltd's plant in Neyveli in the southern state of Tamil Nadu kill at least six people, a local police official said, the second deadly boiler explosion in two months.

Police officer Suresh Kanan said 16 workers were hospitalized with injuries near the power plant in Tamil Nadu state.

Kanan said the cause of the blast was being investigated.

The plant is located at Neyveli, around 190 kilometers (120 miles) south of Chennai, the state capital. It employs 2,000 workers.

It was the second blast at the plant in the past two months. An explosion there in May injured eight workers.

"Six people died on the spot. Sixteen others have been admitted," said S Latha, the inspector at a local police station in Neyveli, adding that the incident in May killed five and injured three.

NLC India is a navratna company under the coal ministry. The main activity of the PSU is mining and power generation.


