Six of top-10 firms lose 78,163 cr in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued domestic firms eroded by ₹78,163 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 271.32 points or 0.46 per cent.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 271.32 points or 0.46 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finance and SBI saw a drop in their valuation, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys and HDFC emerged as the gainers.

However, the combined gain of the four firms at ₹30,467.03 crore was less than the total loss suffered by the six companies.

The market valuation of index heavyweight Reliance Industries tanked ₹42,113.47 crore to reach ₹16,04,069.19 crore.

Bharti Airtel lost ₹15,159.81 crore to stand at ₹4,26,226.99 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank declined by ₹8,272.37 crore to ₹6,06,317.50 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by ₹5,404.06 crore to ₹6,05,219.47 crore.

Bajaj Finance's valuation dipped ₹4,268.28 crore to ₹4,40,295.38 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) went lower by ₹2,945.12 crore to ₹4,70,371.66 crore.

From the gainers' pack, TCS added ₹11,965 crore, taking its valuation to ₹11,33,446.05 crore.

Infosys's mcap jumped ₹9,383.46 crore to reach ₹6,20,254.82 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank climbed ₹5,792.76 crore to ₹8,02,686.8 crore and that of HDFC advanced ₹3,325.71 crore to ₹4,26,135.93 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued Indian firms, Reliance Industries retained its top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.

