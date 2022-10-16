Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Six of top-10 firms lose 78,163 cr in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

Six of top-10 firms lose 78,163 cr in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

1 min read . 03:06 PM ISTPTI
  • While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finance and SBI saw a drop in their valuation, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys and HDFC emerged as the gainers

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued domestic firms eroded by 78,163 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 271.32 points or 0.46 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finance and SBI saw a drop in their valuation, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys and HDFC emerged as the gainers.

However, the combined gain of the four firms at 30,467.03 crore was less than the total loss suffered by the six companies.

The market valuation of index heavyweight Reliance Industries tanked 42,113.47 crore to reach 16,04,069.19 crore.

Bharti Airtel lost 15,159.81 crore to stand at 4,26,226.99 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank declined by 8,272.37 crore to 6,06,317.50 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by 5,404.06 crore to 6,05,219.47 crore.

Bajaj Finance's valuation dipped 4,268.28 crore to 4,40,295.38 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) went lower by 2,945.12 crore to 4,70,371.66 crore.

From the gainers' pack, TCS added 11,965 crore, taking its valuation to 11,33,446.05 crore.

Infosys's mcap jumped 9,383.46 crore to reach 6,20,254.82 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank climbed 5,792.76 crore to 8,02,686.8 crore and that of HDFC advanced 3,325.71 crore to 4,26,135.93 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued Indian firms, Reliance Industries retained its top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

