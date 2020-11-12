Six suitors line up to buy DHFL’s stake in Pramerica Life Insurance

DHFL faces claims worth ₹87,031 crore from financial creditors under NCLT. It has received the highest bid from Oaktree Capital amounting to ₹31,000 crore for its entire book. Others like Piramal Enterprises have put in a bid amount of ₹26,000 crore, Adani at ₹2,700 crore and SC Lowy at ₹2,300.