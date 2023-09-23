SJVN boad to consider fund raise through securitization of assets. Details here

SJVN boad is going to consider and approve fund raise proposal in its board meeting scheduled today. The company has informed Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting and its agenda. The state-owned company involved in hydroelectric power generation and transmission informed Indian bourses that its board will be discussion the fund raise proposal via securitization of assets in its meeting on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SJVN fund raise news "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 23rd September, 2023, inter-alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through Securitization of Assets," SJVN said while informing Indian bourses about the board meeting schedule.

On Wednesday last week, SJVN informed Indian exchanges about its offer for sale (OFS) plan by promoter citing, "With reference to earlier announcement dated September 20, 2023 regarding "Notice of Offer for Sale of shares by Promoter & Floor Price", The President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has now submitted to BSE a copy of Revised Notice of Offer for Sale of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each ("Equity Shares") of SJVN Ltd (the "Company") by its Promoter, the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Power, Government of India, through the stock exchange mechanism (the "Notice")." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SJVN share price history Like other PSU stocks, SJVN shares have also delivered whopping return to its positional shareholders. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this PSU stock has risen from around ₹35 to ₹73 apiece levels, delivering around 110 per cent return to its long term investors. In last one year, this state-owned share has shot up from near ₹32.30 to ₹73 apiece levels, logging around 125 per cent in this time. SJVN shares are one of those stocks that bounced back strongly after the Covid-19 sell off. In last three and half years, SJVN share price has ascended from around ₹20.50 to ₹73 apiece levels, logging around 250 per cent rise in this time.

