New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd. on Monday signed two power purchase agreements with Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd. (PSPCL) for setting up a 200 MW solar project in the state, and a 1,000 MW solar project anywhere in the country.

“These projects will be developed within 18 months on a build-own-operate basis and will involve an investment of about ₹7,000 crore," said Nand Lal Sharma, chairman and managing director, SJVN.

"The Letter of Intent for these 1,200 MW projects was received from PSPCL on July 21, 2023," he added.

According to an official statement, the projects are expected to generate 2,997 million units in the first year and about 69,661 million units over a period of 25 years and once commissioned, the projects will reduce over 34 lakh tonne of carbon emissions.

SJVN is currently executing a 100-MW solar project at a cost of about ₹545 crore in Punjab, said the release.

SJVN had earlier inked a power usage agreement for 500 MW solar power PSPCL. This 500 MW solar power capacity will be supplied from SJVN’s under-development 1,000-MW Bikaner solar power project in Rajasthan.