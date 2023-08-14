SJVN inks PPAs with PSPCL for 1200 MW solar projects1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 05:06 PM IST
The projects are expected to generate 2,997 million units in the first year and about 69,661 million units over a period of 25 years
New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd. on Monday signed two power purchase agreements with Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd. (PSPCL) for setting up a 200 MW solar project in the state, and a 1,000 MW solar project anywhere in the country.
