Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  SJVN inks PPAs with PSPCL for 1200 MW solar projects

SJVN inks PPAs with PSPCL for 1200 MW solar projects

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 05:06 PM IST Saurav Anand

  • The projects are expected to generate 2,997 million units in the first year and about 69,661 million units over a period of 25 years

SJVN is currently executing a 100-MW solar project at a cost of about 545 crore in Punjab. (File Photo)

New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd. on Monday signed two power purchase agreements with Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd. (PSPCL) for setting up a 200 MW solar project in the state, and a 1,000 MW solar project anywhere in the country.

New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd. on Monday signed two power purchase agreements with Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd. (PSPCL) for setting up a 200 MW solar project in the state, and a 1,000 MW solar project anywhere in the country.

“These projects will be developed within 18 months on a build-own-operate basis and will involve an investment of about 7,000 crore," said Nand Lal Sharma, chairman and managing director, SJVN.

“These projects will be developed within 18 months on a build-own-operate basis and will involve an investment of about 7,000 crore," said Nand Lal Sharma, chairman and managing director, SJVN.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

"The Letter of Intent for these 1,200 MW projects was received from PSPCL on July 21, 2023," he added.

According to an official statement, the projects are expected to generate 2,997 million units in the first year and about 69,661 million units over a period of 25 years and once commissioned, the projects will reduce over 34 lakh tonne of carbon emissions.

SJVN is currently executing a 100-MW solar project at a cost of about 545 crore in Punjab, said the release.

SJVN had earlier inked a power usage agreement for 500 MW solar power PSPCL. This 500 MW solar power capacity will be supplied from SJVN’s under-development 1,000-MW Bikaner solar power project in Rajasthan.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 05:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.