SJVN logs 42% rise in net profit for first half of FY23

Currently, SJVN has portfolio of around 42,000 MW with 70 projects in various stages of development in India & abroad and is set to achieve the CAPEX target of ₹8,000 during financial year 2022-23. These recent developments will help in achieving SJVN’s Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW capacity by 2040.