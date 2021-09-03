NEW DELHI: State-owned hydropower generator SJVN Ltd plans to have 25 gigawatt (GW) of capacity by 2040, the union power ministry said in a statement.

It currently has a portfolio of 9 GW, and is executing 27 projects in hydropower, thermal, solar and wind sectors in India, Bhutan, and Nepal.

“SJVN today has ventured into Thermal Power, Wind and Solar energy generation, and into electricity transmission also," the statement said.

The company has also pitched for more hydropower projects from Nepal as part of India’s playbook of helping build a South Asia-focused energy security architecture

“With a robust portfolio of 31 projects of about 10,000 MW in the pipeline, SJVN for itself has set an ambitious target of achieving 5000 MW installed capacity by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040," the statement added.

Nepal has a hydropower potential of around 43 GW, known to be technically feasible and economically viable. However, it is facing a shortage, with India being a net exporter of power to Nepal. Tapping some of the country’s hydropower potential could help bridge that gap and serve as a source of power for India. India has been procuring hydropower from Bhutan, but it is also supplying electricity to Bangladesh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.