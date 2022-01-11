SJVN Ltd to enter power trading business

“Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of the company, said that by the grant of Trading Licence, another feather has been added to SJVN’s Cap, giving a big boost to its business. SJVN will now be trading electricity generated by any public & private generating companies including companies like SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC), SJVN Thermal Pvt. Ltd (STPL) and other upcoming subsidiaries in renewable sector," as per a statement.