New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd has secured a 100 MW grid-connected wind power project in Gujarat, Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said on Saturday. The project was awarded to SJVN Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN, through a competitive bidding process followed by an e-reverse auction organized by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited.

The project, with an estimated cost of $108 million, will be developed by SGEL through an EPC contract and can be set up anywhere in India. In its first year, it is projected to generate 281 million units of electricity, with a 25-year total of 7,025 million units. The project will also help reduce carbon emissions by 344,255 tons.

The addition of the 100 MW wind project brings SJVN’s wind power portfolio to 297.6 MW, including two operational projects with a combined capacity of 97.6 MW and two more projects under development with 200 MW capacities. This achievement aligns with SJVN’s goal of reaching a 50,000 MW capacity by 2040, as the company currently has 47,279 MW and 77 projects at various stages of development.

Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN’s Chairman and Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm for the successful bid, emphasizing its importance in bolstering their green energy portfolio and advancing toward their 50,000 MW target by 2040.

