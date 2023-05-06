SJVN secures 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 04:00 PM IST
The project, with an estimated cost of $108 million, will be developed by SGEL through an EPC contract and can be set up anywhere in India
New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd has secured a 100 MW grid-connected wind power project in Gujarat, Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said on Saturday. The project was awarded to SJVN Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN, through a competitive bidding process followed by an e-reverse auction organized by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited.
