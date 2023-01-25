State-owned SJVN on Wednesday said the company has sold its entire stake in the Bhutanese joint venture company i.e, Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited (KHEL). SJVN held 50 per cent stake in the Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited.

The company said that it sold its 50 per cent stake in Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited (KHEL) as per directions received from the Ministry of Power for ₹354.71 crores.

The sale is expected to be completed by January 24, 2023.

The entire stake, i.e., 50 per cent of the SJVN was brought by JV partner Druk Green Power Corporation, Bhutan.

Recently, state-owned SJVN will set up a 90 MW floating solar project in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh at an investment of ₹650 crore.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned by December 2023.

"The project was bagged at a tariff of ₹3.26 per unit on build own and operate model in a bidding process conducted by REWA Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL)," Sharma was quoted as saying in a company statement.

Energy generation of 196 million units in the first year and cumulative energy generation of about 4,570 million units over a period of 25 years is expected from the project, the statement said.

The company's scrip ended 0.88 per cent up at ₹34.50 on BSE.