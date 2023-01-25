SJVN sells 50% stake in Bhutanese JV Kholongchhu Hydro Energy for ₹355 cr1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:31 PM IST
The company said that it sold its 50 per cent stake in Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited (KHEL) as per directions received from the Ministry of Power for ₹354.71 crores.
State-owned SJVN on Wednesday said the company has sold its entire stake in the Bhutanese joint venture company i.e, Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited (KHEL). SJVN held 50 per cent stake in the Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited.
