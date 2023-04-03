SJVN sets new record, achieves capex of 8,240 crore

SJVN sets new record, achieves capex of ₹8,240 crore1 min read . 07:27 PM IST
- The capex target of ₹8,000 crore was the third highest amongst power CPSEs for FY 2022-23
NEW DELHI :State-owned SJVN on Monday informed that it has successfully achieved its ambitious capital expenditure (capex) target for fiscal year 2022-23.
“With Rs. 8,240 crore, the company has surpassed the target of Rs. 8,000 crore assigned by Ministry of Power," it said in a statement.
SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma in a statement that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Power Minister R. K Singh, SJVN has achieved this target to contribute in economic and infrastructural growth of the nation.
He apprised that the capex target of ₹8,000 crore was the third highest amongst power CPSEs for FY 2022-23. The year-over-year growth is 58% as compared to the previous fiscal year.
In the last six years, the company has experienced a 65% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).
The hydro projects being implemented in India and abroad have registered an expenditure jump of 30 per cent from last financial year.
Sharma further said that the renewable projects of the company have witnessed a massive surge of 548% in capex as compared to FY 2021-22. “Riding high on this achievement, the company is now set to achieve the gigantic capex target of ₹10,000 crore for FY 2023-24," he added.
SJVN has continued its exemplary performance in power generation and has achieved 9335 million units from all its power stations in FY 2022-23 surpassing the previous year’s generation.
Also, 1500 NJHPS has achieved its all-time high Plant Availability factor of 106.653 per cent since commissioning.
Currently, SJVN has project portfolio of 46,879 MW with 74 projects in various stages of development and is marching ahead to achieve its shared vision of 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW capacity by 2040.