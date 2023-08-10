SJVN signs MoUs with ONGC, SSL to develop solar projects, parks

SJVN signs MoUs with ONGC, SSL to develop solar projects, parks1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:55 PM IST
The MoU with ONGC will pave a way for joint development of renewable energy projects including offshore & onshore solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock projects, venturing into new technologies such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, among others
New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd has signed inked pacts with Oil & Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) and Sambhar Salts Ltd. (SSL), a subsidiary of Hindustan Salts Ltd., for development of solar parks and projects.
