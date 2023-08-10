comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 10 2023 15:59:09
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.1 -0.75%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120 -0.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.55 -0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 964.2 -0.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.4 -0.53%
Business News/ Companies / News/  SJVN signs MoUs with ONGC, SSL to develop solar projects, parks
Back

SJVN signs MoUs with ONGC, SSL to develop solar projects, parks

 1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:55 PM IST Saurav Anand

The MoU with ONGC will pave a way for joint development of renewable energy projects including offshore & onshore solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock projects, venturing into new technologies such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, among others

SJVN signs MoUs with ONGC, SSL to develop solar projects, parks. (File Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
SJVN signs MoUs with ONGC, SSL to develop solar projects, parks. (File Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd has signed inked pacts with Oil & Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) and Sambhar Salts Ltd. (SSL), a subsidiary of Hindustan Salts Ltd., for development of solar parks and projects.

“SJVN has signed separate Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Sambhar Salts Limited (SSL), a subsidiary of Hindustan Salts Limited," chairman and managing director Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

''The MoU with ONGC will pave a way for joint development of renewable energy projects including offshore & onshore solar, wind, hybrid, round the clock (RTC) projects, venturing into new technologies such as green hydrogen, green ammonia etc,'' he said.

The joint development of the projects will be undertaken with the formation of a joint venture between SGEL, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN and ONGC.

Sharma also informed that the MoU with Sambhar Salts has been signed for the development of solar projects/parks in phased manner by SGEL on the identified land bank of SSL.

He added that both the parties shall explore avenues for equity partnership, revenue sharing mechanism for development of solar projects through project specific implementation agreements.

These developments will strengthen the footprints of SJVN in renewable energy sector and will help in achieving its ambitious shared vision of 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 05:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout