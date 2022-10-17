SJVN to invest 6,000 cr for 1,000 MW floating solar power projects in Assam

The company targets to be a 5,000 MW company by 2023, a 25,000 MW company by 2030, and a 50,000 MW company by 2040. At present, the total project portfolio of SJVN is 40,998 MW, out of which 2016.5 MW is under operation, 4526 MW is under Construction, and 16749 MW is under Pre-construction and S&I stage. Capacity of 5097 MW identified by MoP, GoI in Dibang basin of Arunachal Pradesh, and Pumped Storage projects (PSPs) of 12610 MW capacity are under allotment.