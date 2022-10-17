SJVN to invest 6,000 cr for 1,000 MW floating solar power projects in Assam

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) on Monday announced that wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) to develop 1,000 MW floating solar power projects. Under the MoU, the companies will form a JV, while SJVN will make an investment of a whopping ₹6,000 crore in the state to develop the project.
The MoU was inked in Guwahati.
It said, "The MoU has been inked for developing 1000 MW Floating Solar Power Projects in Assam by incorporating a Joint Venture Company."
According to the regulatory filing, the project will generate 2,192 Million Units in first year after commissioning and around 50,425 Million Units cumulative energy will be generated over 25 years.
"An investment of ₹6,000 crore will be made by SJVN in the state for developing the project," the company's filing said.
Notably, SJVN has aligned its Shared Vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW capacity by 2040 with that of Government of India’s target of achieving 50% energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.
The company targets to be a 5,000 MW company by 2023, a 25,000 MW company by 2030, and a 50,000 MW company by 2040. At present, the total project portfolio of SJVN is 40,998 MW, out of which 2016.5 MW is under operation, 4526 MW is under Construction, and 16749 MW is under Pre-construction and S&I stage. Capacity of 5097 MW identified by MoP, GoI in Dibang basin of Arunachal Pradesh, and Pumped Storage projects (PSPs) of 12610 MW capacity are under allotment.
SJVN said, "as a strategic & reliable partner, SJVN plans to play a vital role in the clean energy transition of the nation."
SJVN is a Mini Ratna company with a net worth of ₹13,128.61 crore as of March 31, 2022. SJVN is currently implementing or operating power projects in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, and Arunachal Pradesh in India besides neighboring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.
On BSE, SJVN shares closed at ₹32.25 apiece down by 0.31%. The company has a market valuation of ₹12,673.59 crore.
