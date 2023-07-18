SJVN’s hydro power stations generate record 50.498 MU in single day

SJVN’s hydro power stations generate record 50.498 MU in single day1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:42 PM IST
The company aims to achieve 5,000 MW of installed capacity by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030, and an ambitious target of 50,000 MW by 2040.
New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd on Tuesday said that its two hydro power stations in Himachal Pradesh have together reported a record power generation of 50.498 million units (MU).
The Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, with a capacity of 1500 MW, contributed 39.527 MU, while the Rampur Hydro Power Station, with a capacity of 412 MW, generated 10.971 MU.
“Our achievements are the result of efficient Management, optimum Operation & Maintenance practices as well as proper Repair and Maintenance of the project components which has contributed in achieving maximum efficiency and productivity," Nand Lal Sharma, chairman and managing director, said.
Total generation from all operational solar and wind power stations of SJVN during April-June stood at 101.051 MU, up 73.04% on year.
Also, this year 50 MW Sadla Wind Power Station has achieved highest ever June month’s generation of 15.039 MU breaking the previous record of 11.119 MU in fiscal 2021-22.
