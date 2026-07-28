SK Finance's early backers eye partial stake sale to Kenro Capital in $50-60 million deal

Early backers of SK Finance, a non-banking financial company based in Jaipur, are in talks with secondary-focused fund Kenro Capital to explore partial exits in a $50-60 million deal, two people familiar with the matter said.
Early backers of SK Finance, a non-banking financial company based in Jaipur, are in talks with secondary-focused fund Kenro Capital to explore partial exits in a $50-60 million deal, two people familiar with the matter said.
The deal remains under negotiation, with details around valuations still being discussed. Long-term backers TPG and Norwest, which have held stakes in the lender for eight to nine years, are expected to be among the selling shareholders, these people added.
The deal remains under negotiation, with details around valuations still being discussed. Long-term backers TPG and Norwest, which have held stakes in the lender for eight to nine years, are expected to be among the selling shareholders, these people added.
“The discussions are still ongoing and multiple funds have expressed interest to pick up a stake in the asset. There is also a possibility of the round being upsized to include a primary capital raise from other investors,” the second person said.
SK Finance and Kenro did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment, while TPG and Norwest declined to comment.
IPO on hold
The fresh attempts for a partial exit in the private markets come over a year after SK Finance shelved its listing plans. In 2024, the company filed its preliminary papers for an initial public offering (IPO), looking to raise about ₹2,200 crore. The issue was dominated by an offer for sale by existing investors and promoters, alongside a small primary capital raise.
The company received the regulator’s approval for the listing and even reduced its offer size before it eventually decided to postpone those plans, citing unfavorable market conditions, concerns over valuation, and subdued investor sentiment. Since then, valuations in the secured lending space have improved somewhat.
India Ratings noted that the company will likely revisit its listing plans once market conditions improve. The rating agency expects SK Finance to raise fresh equity through the proposed IPO, which would strengthen its capital buffer against asset quality shocks and support its growth plans while keeping leverage moderate.
In May, Mint reported that Chennai-based Veritas Finance, a non-banking financial company, was exploring a similar ₹ ₹800-1,000 crore secondary deal to facilitate exits for early investors after facing repeated delays in its public listing.
Meanwhile, Kenro Capital is in the process of closing its maiden vehicle with a target size of about $120-150 million from domestic and foreign investors. Led by former TR Capital and Peak XV executives Norbert Fernandes and Piyush Gupta, the investment firm outlined plans to target minority stakes in two primary sectors – financial services and consumer – among others, Mint reported earlier this month.
Looking beyond Rajasthan
Founded in the early 1990s by Rajendra Setia and his family, SK Finance initially focused on the underserved used-vehicle financing market before expanding into small-ticket secured MSME loans. The company now operates nearly 680 branches across 13 states.
The bulk of its portfolio is concentrated in Rajasthan, but that share has begun to shrink as the company diversifies across other states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and, more recently, Telangana.
Over the years, the company has raised capital from several private equity funds. As of 31 December 2025, Norwest, TPG, Baring Private Equity India, Evolvence and 360 ONE’s Special Opportunities Fund held a combined 62.34% stake in SK Finance, with the balance held by the promoter group, according to an India Ratings report.
It has also secured funding from other firms such as Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Duro Capital, Axis Alternatives, Ananta Capital, Banyan Tree Growth Capital, and Mirae Asset Venture Investments, according to online reports.
SK Finance's loan book has been growing steadily, led by an increase in the number of branches and an improvement in the assets under management (AUM) per branch. In FY26, it posted AUM of ₹15,750 crore, up from ₹13,260 crore the previous year, according to the credit rating report. Profit after tax rose to ₹431 crore from ₹380 crore in FY25.